Trump's tariffs jolt India's rubber industry, production under threat

As the world reels under the impact of Trump’s tariff war, rubber producers in India are also bracing for cuts in their production.

The US is by far India’s largest market for vulcanised rubber exports, trade data shows.

In FY24, India exported around $602 million worth of vulcanised rubber worldwide, of which the US’s share was around 22 per cent or close to $132.40 million.

Trade sources said that the bulk of exports are in the form of vulcanised rubber, which is then manufactured into various products, including tyres, and sent back to India.

“The major worry is that the