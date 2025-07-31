Trump scraps $800 import exemption, may dent India's e-commerce exports

India’s booming e-commerce export industry is bracing for a potential disruption after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday eliminating the long-standing duty-free exemption for low-value imports.

The move may impact Indian online sellers and e-commerce companies, many of whom have built businesses around shipping small parcels — ranging from handcrafted jewellery to mobile accessories — directly to American consumers without facing tariffs. This threatens to raise costs and erode competitiveness for thousands of small exporters.

The order, effective August 29, ends the so-called ‘de minimis’ (Latin for ‘about minimal things’) exemption that allowed packages valued under