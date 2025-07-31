Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trump scraps $800 import exemption, may dent India's e-commerce exports

Trump scraps $800 import exemption, may dent India's e-commerce exports

The move may impact Indian online sellers and e-commerce companies, many of whom have built businesses around shipping small parcels

e-commerce
premium

US retail giant Walmart has said it surpassed $30 billion in cumulative sourcing from India over two decades. It is now targeting $10 billion in annual sourcing by 2027.

Peerzada AbrarUdisha Srivastav Bengaluru/New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s booming e-commerce export industry is bracing for a potential disruption after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday eliminating the long-standing duty-free exemption for low-value imports.
 
The move may impact Indian online sellers and e-commerce companies, many of whom have built businesses around shipping small parcels — ranging from handcrafted jewellery to mobile accessories — directly to American consumers without facing tariffs. This threatens to raise costs and erode competitiveness for thousands of small exporters.
 
The order, effective August 29, ends the so-called ‘de minimis’ (Latin for ‘about minimal things’) exemption that allowed packages valued under
Topics : Donald Trump E-commerce exports US tariffs Trump tariffs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon