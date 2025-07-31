Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump team 'frustrated' with India over trade, says US Treasury Secy

Trump team 'frustrated' with India over trade, says US Treasury Secy

US Treasury Secretary accused India of refining and reselling Russian oil, calling the country 'not a great global actor'

Scott Bessent, right, with US President Donald Trump

Scott Bessent, right, with US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with India’s approach to trade negotiations, saying President Donald Trump and his trade team have grown “frustrated.”
 
This comes a day after Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from India starting August 1, along with an unspecified penalty for India’s continued purchases of Russian oil and military hardware.
 
“Well, I don't know what's going to happen. It will be up to India. India came to the table early. They've been slow rolling things. So I think that the President, the whole trade team, has been frustrated with them,” Bessent told CNBC.
 
 
He also accused India of refining and reselling Russian oil, calling the country “not a great global actor.” Analysts view Trump’s sudden tariff move as a strategy to pressure New Delhi into agreeing to US trade terms, especially as Washington has recently secured favourable deals with Japan, the UK, and the EU.
 
India has said it will take all necessary steps to protect its national interest and is currently reviewing the impact of the new tariff measures.
 

More From This Section

nvidia

China summons Nvidia over H20 chip security after US trade deal talks

Americans, US citizens, foreigners

Trump's tariff war on the world is making the Americans pay the price too

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered backs flexibility as Wall Street tightens office return

Nvidia

China summons Nvidia over its AI chip H20's 'back-door security risks'

x, Twitter

Australian court rejects X appeal in child safety case, orders legal costs

Topics : Donald Trump United States US India relations Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon