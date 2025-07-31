Trump team 'frustrated' with India over trade, says US Treasury Secy

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with India’s approach to trade negotiations, saying President Donald Trump and his trade team have grown “frustrated.”
This comes a day after Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from India starting August 1, along with an unspecified penalty for India’s continued purchases of Russian oil and military hardware.
“Well, I don't know what's going to happen. It will be up to India. India came to the table early. They've been slow rolling things. So I think that the President, the whole trade team, has been frustrated with them,” Bessent told CNBC.
He also accused India of refining and reselling Russian oil, calling the country “not a great global actor.” Analysts view Trump’s sudden tariff move as a strategy to pressure New Delhi into agreeing to US trade terms, especially as Washington has recently secured favourable deals with Japan, the UK, and the EU.
India has said it will take all necessary steps to protect its national interest and is currently reviewing the impact of the new tariff measures.