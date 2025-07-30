Indian textile industry in uncertainty, still sees edge over rivals

After the tariff announcement on Wednesday by American President Donald Trump, the textile industry in India called the 25 per cent rate a setback to its export ambitions, while expressing hope for a solution to the issue soon.

However, India will still have an advantage of 10 per cent over Bangladesh and Cambodia, 5 per cent over Sri Lanka, and 20-25 per cent over China, the country’s major competitors in the American market.

Trump’s not specifying the “penalty” amount, which is in addition to the tariff, also added to the sector’s concern. The United States (US) is India’s largest market