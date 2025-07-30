Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 08:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian textile industry in uncertainty, still sees edge over rivals

Indian exporters call US tariff hike a blow to textile ambitions but say strong supply chain and lower duty rates than rivals will help retain market presence

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the tariff announcement on Wednesday by American President Donald Trump, the textile industry in India called the 25 per cent rate a setback to its export ambitions, while expressing hope for a solution to the issue soon.
 
However, India will still have an advantage of 10 per cent over Bangladesh and Cambodia, 5 per cent over Sri Lanka, and 20-25 per cent over China, the country’s major competitors in the American market.
 
Trump’s not specifying the “penalty” amount, which is in addition to the tariff, also added to the sector’s concern. The United States (US) is India’s largest market
