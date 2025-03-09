Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trump tariffs unlikely to impact rising Indian textile exports, say experts

Trump tariffs unlikely to impact rising Indian textile exports, say experts

In terms of tariffs on textiles and clothing, while India imposes a 10.4 per cent tariff on US imports, the tariff for Indian importers in the US is 9 per cent

Tumkur's textiles sector is facing multiple challenges like labour shortage, falling exports and bureaucratic delays
Premium

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With less than a month left for United States President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff plans to be on track, discussions are on between India and the US to reduce tariffs. If both countries do not reach a consensus, it may have an impact across sectors ranging from pharmaceuticals, automobiles, medical devices, and gems and jewellery. However, industry experts indicate that the textile sector is unlikely to see any major impact because neither country has any differential advantage with regard to tariffs.
 
On Friday, Trump said that India has agreed to reduce its massive tariffs. This comes at a
Topics : Donald Trump textile industry tariffs US India relations economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon