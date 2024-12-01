UN climate summit in Baku leaves the developing world with crumbs

There were two outcomes at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan — in addition to a postponement — and both left a bitter taste for many.

The winners at the 29th annual edition of the United Nations Climate Summit were the United States, European Union, Canada, China, the Gulf countries, and the Azeris, who held the presidency of the summit this year.

The losers were emerging economies, least developed nations, island countries, and, of course, the global climate itself.

Unusually for a UN climate summit, COP29 was mainly about climate finance, and yet the finance mandarins were missing. Also missing were the