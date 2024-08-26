Business Standard
Unified Pension Scheme: Central govt employees may get higher returns

Employees could choose the investment plan of their choice based on their contribution and 10% contribution by the government

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) in the Ministry of Finance is likely to put out operational framework for implementing the unified pension scheme (UPS). This framework will outline the modalities for various scenarios, including individuals who
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Central government employees could get higher returns under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) than guaranteed since they will get an option to choose an investment plan out of their funds and 10 per cent government contribution (of a total of 18.5 per cent), government sources said.

While the government has increased its contribution from 14 per cent under the new pension system (NPS) to 18.5 per cent of the basic pay of employees under UPS, individual’s contribution has been retained at 10 per cent.

Employees could choose the investment plan of their choice based on their contribution and 10

