Unified Pension Scheme: Central govt employees may get higher returns

Central government employees could get higher returns under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) than guaranteed since they will get an option to choose an investment plan out of their funds and 10 per cent government contribution (of a total of 18.5 per cent), government sources said.

While the government has increased its contribution from 14 per cent under the new pension system (NPS) to 18.5 per cent of the basic pay of employees under UPS, individual’s contribution has been retained at 10 per cent.

Employees could choose the investment plan of their choice based on their contribution and 10