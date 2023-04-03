close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Untimely rains bring relief to thermal units as power, coal demand tapers

Downpour allows power plants to stock coal for upcoming summer months

Shreya Jai New Delhi
coal, fossil fuel
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Heavy rains in spring have halted the surge in the demand for power, which had touched a record high of 200 gigawatt (Gw) with the onset of 2023. Not only have these unseasonal, abnormally high rains cooled down power demand, but have also allowed thermal power units to stock up coal for the
Or

Also Read

Govt proposes pool of old thermal power units to balance more renewable

Power stocks surge as govt orders coal-based plants to run at full capacity

Thermal plants not co-firing enough biomass likely to face penalty

2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels

PowerMin asks utilities to not retire old thermal units till 2030

Nearly 80% of new wheat arrivals in mandis so far of inferior quality

Guns vs Butter-5: 'India can make do with defence spend of 2% of GDP'

Foreign trade policy: Exporters seek 3 months from Centre for transition

Online monitoring portal to give 'Districts as Export Hubs' plan a leg-up

Russia pulls off revolution in India's overall crude oil basket

Topics : Rain | Unseasonal rains | Coal demand | electricity demands | coal stock | thermal power plants

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Untimely rains bring relief to thermal units as power, coal demand tapers

coal, fossil fuel
3 min read

GST mop up at all-time high of Rs 18 trillion in FY23, shows data

GST, IGST, CGST, GSTN
1 min read
Premium

Nearly 80% of new wheat arrivals in mandis so far of inferior quality

Wheat
4 min read
Premium

Guns vs Butter-5: 'India can make do with defence spend of 2% of GDP'

Indian Army, Defence
3 min read
Premium

Foreign trade policy: Exporters seek 3 months from Centre for transition

imports, exports, trade, foreign trade
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel to ensure availability

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

India's unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March: CMIE data

layoffs, job loss, lay-offs, unemployment
2 min read

Govt may consider 0.3% fee to maintain UPI payment system: Report

digital payments
4 min read
Premium

Russia pulls off revolution in India's overall crude oil basket

Oil
6 min read
Premium

Nearly 80% of new wheat arrivals in mandis so far of inferior quality

Wheat
4 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon