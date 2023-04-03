Untimely rains bring relief to thermal units as power, coal demand tapers

In this section

Russia pulls off revolution in India's overall crude oil basket

Online monitoring portal to give 'Districts as Export Hubs' plan a leg-up

Foreign trade policy: Exporters seek 3 months from Centre for transition

Guns vs Butter-5: 'India can make do with defence spend of 2% of GDP'

Nearly 80% of new wheat arrivals in mandis so far of inferior quality

PowerMin asks utilities to not retire old thermal units till 2030

2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels

Thermal plants not co-firing enough biomass likely to face penalty

Power stocks surge as govt orders coal-based plants to run at full capacity

Govt proposes pool of old thermal power units to balance more renewable

Heavy rains in spring have halted the surge in the demand for power, which had touched a record high of 200 gigawatt (Gw) with the onset of 2023. Not only have these unseasonal, abnormally high rains cooled down power demand, but have also allowed thermal power units to stock up coal for the

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com