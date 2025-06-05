Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / UP govt plans green aviation fuel policy to link farming with clean energy

UP govt plans green aviation fuel policy to link farming with clean energy

India's top agricultural producer is developing a plan to increase its portfolio of clean energy such as compressed biogas

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
The Yogi government is attracting investors through incentives, promoting an ‘ease of doing business’ initiative (Photo: PTI)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Yogi Adityanath government is creating “Uttar Pradesh Sustainable Aviation Fuel Manufacturing Promotion Policy 2025” in an effort to integrate the farm economy with green energy.
 
By using biomass and grain-based feedstock for the production of aviation fuel, the policy will promote rural income. The feedstock includes rice husks, wheat straw, excess food grains, and sugarcane bagasse.
 
India’s top agricultural producer is developing a plan to increase its portfolio of clean energy such as compressed biogas, in order to reduce fossil fuel consumption amid rising energy demand.
 
The state has already received 18 investment proposals worth ₹3,000 crore from companies
Topics : Yogi Adityanath UP government Sustainable Development Goals sustainable firms Lucknow
