UP govt plans green aviation fuel policy to link farming with clean energy

The Yogi Adityanath government is creating “Uttar Pradesh Sustainable Aviation Fuel Manufacturing Promotion Policy 2025” in an effort to integrate the farm economy with green energy.

By using biomass and grain-based feedstock for the production of aviation fuel, the policy will promote rural income. The feedstock includes rice husks, wheat straw, excess food grains, and sugarcane bagasse.

India’s top agricultural producer is developing a plan to increase its portfolio of clean energy such as compressed biogas, in order to reduce fossil fuel consumption amid rising energy demand.

The state has already received 18 investment proposals worth ₹3,000 crore from companies