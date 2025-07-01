Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 01:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US crude oil exports jump in hope for India as trade treaty deadline nears

US crude oil exports jump in hope for India as trade treaty deadline nears

Total imports from the US stood at $8.9 billion in April-May 2025, up from $7 billion in the same period a year earlier, Indian customs data showed

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag
premium

The rise in imports may help convince the administration of President Donald Trump of India’s intent to expand energy trade with the US. (Photo: Shutterstock)

S Dinakar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India increased imports of all products from the United States by 27 per cent in value terms during the first two months of FY26, driven largely by a 38 per cent surge in crude oil purchases led by state-run Indian Oil Corporation. The spike comes ahead of the 9 July deadline to conclude the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement, according to exclusive shipping and customs data accessed by Business Standard, and conversations with refiners.
 
The rise in imports may help convince the administration of President Donald Trump of India’s intent to expand energy trade with the US—despite the
Topics : US India relations US tariffs Trade talks Oil imports oil export
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon