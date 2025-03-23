US firms join Donald Trump's tariff salvo on India, appeal to USTR

Industry associations and companies in the United States, including the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC), Coalition of Services Industries (CSI), and the iconic bike company Harley Davidson have called on the Donald Trump dispensation to push India to reduce tariffs, non-tariffs, and regulatory barriers to boost American exports.

Their appeal comes as part of the review of unfair trade practices by partner countries launched by the US Trade Representative (USTR) ahead of the announcement of reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

The USCC, the largest business lobbying group in the US, asked for reduced import duties by India on pharmaceuticals to