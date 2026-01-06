Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme 16 Pro series launched alongside Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Price, specs

Realme 16 Pro series launched alongside Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Price, specs

Realme has launched the 16 Pro series in India, starting at Rs 31,999, alongside the Pad 3 and Buds Air 8, with sales now live via the Realme e-store, e-commerce platforms and select retailers

Realme 16 Pro, Realme Buds Air 8, Realme Pad 3

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realme launched the Realme 16 Pro series alongside the Pad 3 and Buds Air 8 in India on January 6. The newly launched 16 Pro series comprises the Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro Plus. Both the Pro and Pro Plus variants feature a 200MP LumaColor camera system and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. They have been co-designed with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa and follow Realme’s new Urban Wild Design philosophy.

Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Price and availability

Realme 16 Pro Plus

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 41,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999

Realme 16 Pro

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 31,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 36,999

Realme Pad 3

  • 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (Wi-Fi only): Rs 26,999
  • 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 29,999
  • 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 31,999

Realme Buds Air 8

  • Price: Rs 3,799
The Realme 16 Pro series and Pad 3 are available for purchase via the Realme e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores. The Realme Buds Air 8 will be available on the same platforms, as well as on Amazon.
 

Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Offers

Realme 16 Pro Plus

  • Up to Rs 4,000 discount on select bank cards with EMI plans
  • Rs 2,000 discount on full payment for consumers who purchase it offline

Realme 16 Pro

  • Up to Rs 3,000 discount on select bank cards
  • Rs 1,500 discount on full payment for consumers who purchase it offline

Realme Pad 3

  • Up to Rs 2,000 discount for select bank cards
  • No interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to 6 months

Realme 16 Pro series: Details

 
The Realme 16 Pro Plus features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of HBM brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 200MP OIS main sensor, a 50MP OIS camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 50MP front camera. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, alongside IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings.
 
The Realme 16 Pro retains much of the Pro Plus’ core hardware, with a few changes. It comes with a slightly smaller 6.78-inch AMOLED display, still offering 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, though peak brightness drops to 1,400 nits HBM. Unlike the Pro Plus’ Snapdragon chip, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max. It is offered with the same RAM and storage options. Unlike the Pro Plus’ triple camera setup, the Pro features a dual rear camera system with a 200MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary camera, while retaining the 50MP front camera. Battery capacity, charging speed and IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K durability ratings remain unchanged.

Realme 16 Pro Plus: Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness in HBM
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM: 8GB, 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1
  • Rear Camera: 200MP OIS main camera + 50MP OIS camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 80W
  • Durability: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K rated

Realme 16 Pro: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1400nits brightness in HBM
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max
  • RAM: 8GB, 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1
  • Rear camera: 200MP + 8MP
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 80W
  • Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K rated

Realme Pad 3: Details

The Realme Pad 3 is positioned as a tablet aimed at students. It includes AI-based features such as recording summaries, Circle to Search and tools for refining notes. The tablet is powered by a 12,200mAh battery and comes in a slim 6.6mm form factor. It features a 2.8K display with an A4-style aspect ratio and low blue light certification.

Realme Pad 3: Specifications

  • Display: 11.61 inch, 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 550 nits brightness in HBM 
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • OS: Android 16-based Realme UI 7
  • Rear camera: 8MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 12,200mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, 6.5W reverse charging

Realme Buds Air 8: Details

The Realme Buds Air 8 offer up to 55dB active noise cancellation and use an 11+6mm dual-driver setup, with support for Hi-Res Audio and LHDC 5.0. Additional features include AI-based ear canal adaptive ANC, a six-microphone system for call noise reduction, and AI Voice Assistant 2.0 powered by Google Gemini, which supports face-to-face translation.

