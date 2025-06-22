Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Threat of supply disruptions rising but India has enough stock: Officials

Threat of supply disruptions rising but India has enough stock: Officials

India has enough crude reserves and is boosting imports from other sources even as the Strait of Hormuz faces risk of disruption due to the escalating Iran-Israel conflict

However, major powers such as the US are expected to step into action if the Strait is threatened, since it handles nearly 20 per cent of global oil supply.

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

The United States’ direct participation in Israel’s ongoing war with Iran on Sunday has raised the spectre of supply disruptions from the Persian Gulf, officials said. However, India currently has adequate supplies of crude oil, and purchases from other sources are expected to rise, they added.
 
“The situation is highly fluid. The impact of war on energy infrastructure and logistics is not immediately clear. But while crude flows may continue through the Strait for now, oil prices are now realistically expected to stay elevated for a much longer period. We are monitoring the situation,” a Petroleum Ministry official said.
 
