Threat of supply disruptions rising but India has enough stock: Officials

The United States’ direct participation in Israel’s ongoing war with Iran on Sunday has raised the spectre of supply disruptions from the Persian Gulf, officials said. However, India currently has adequate supplies of crude oil, and purchases from other sources are expected to rise, they added.

“The situation is highly fluid. The impact of war on energy infrastructure and logistics is not immediately clear. But while crude flows may continue through the Strait for now, oil prices are now realistically expected to stay elevated for a much longer period. We are monitoring the situation,” a Petroleum Ministry official said.

