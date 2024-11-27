US president-elect Trump's initial volley of tariffs may fly by India

India could escape the initial wave of tariff hikes pledged by Donald Trump, with the US president-elect announcing plans to impose a 25 per cent duty on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods.

Trump’s return to the White House is expected to bring renewed scrutiny towards India. In October, he described India as the “biggest tariff charger” and threatened to introduce reciprocal tariffs.

During his campaign, Trump floated tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to 20 per cent on imports across the board, with a particularly steep 60 per cent levy on