Committed to energy ties with India, says senior US Embassy official

The United States (US) reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with India on energy security and economic growth, focusing on oil, gas, nuclear power, emerging energy technologies, and critical minerals, a senior US Embassy official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 3rd Energy Summit of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi, Xiabing Feng, principal commercial officer at the US Embassy, highlighted the growing global demand for critical minerals.

“As the global demand for critical minerals continues to rise, the US and India have an opportunity to lead in securing reliable and sustainable supply chains,” she said. “From seabed mineral exploration