Govt bonds recover all losses on short covering; SDL yields surge

Government bonds recovered all losses by the end of trade on Tuesday on the back of short covering, dealers said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose to 6.66 per cent during the day due to large supply at the state bond auction, but settled at 6.60 per cent, flat against Monday.
“The short positions were building up for the past four to five days. There was some short covering by the end of the day today (Tuesday). There was a big buyer at the end,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
Weak demand at the state bond auction pushed the yield on 10-year state bonds to a range of 7.27–7.49 per cent, compared with 7.09–7.17 per cent the previous week. The 10-year state development loan (SDL) yield was in the range of 6.84–6.88 per cent in the first week of April. The rise in state bond yields has been sharper at the longer end, with yields on 30-year SDLs moving from around 6.87 per cent in early April to about 7.54 per cent in August.
Fourteen states raised Rs 28,892 crore via state bonds at the weekly auction, against a planned Rs 34,150 crore, as Maharashtra did not accept any amount at the auction. Fifteen states were scheduled to raise Rs 34,150 crore, compared with the Rs 20,850 crore calendar amount.
“The market does not have the appetite to absorb supplies. The demand at the auction was very poor, which has widened the yield spread between 10-year SDLs and government bonds to 80 bps, against 47 bps earlier,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
Bond yields have surged across the board despite a 100 basis point reduction in the policy repo rate since February, which included a front-loaded cut of 50 basis points in the June monetary policy review.
A combination of factors — oversupply of long-duration bonds, fading hopes of further policy rate cuts, proposed GST reductions, and short positions by investors — has pushed yields higher over the past couple of months.