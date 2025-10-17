Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US reluctant to cut tariffs for India below Asian peers under trade deal

US reluctant to cut tariffs for India below Asian peers under trade deal

India is aiming for a 15 per cent tariff under a trade deal with Washington that will make its labour intensive shipments to the US cheaper compared to its Asian peers

India US Trade
premium

India is seeking a 15 per cent tariff under a trade deal with the US, looking to make its labour-intensive exports more competitive in the US compared with its Asian peers.

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States (US) is reluctant to grant India a tariff advantage by lowering the current 25 per cent “reciprocal tariff” under a proposed trade deal to below the levels applied to regional competitors such as Pakistan (19 per cent), Bangladesh (20 per cent) and Indonesia (19 per cent), given India’s current market liberalisation offer. 
“We are dealing with each country on its own terms. What we are willing to do is definitely going to depend on what the Indian government wants to do. Can India provide zero tariff on all American products? Do you realistically think that’s going to
Topics : Donald Trump US India relations US tariffs Trade deal
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon