'US remittance tax, tariffs to cost India billions in lost investments'

A proposed 3.5 per cent US tax on remittances, combined with 10 per cent reciprocal tariffs on imports, could significantly impact India’s economy, according to analyses by the Centre for WTO Studies. The measures are projected to reduce remittance inflows by billions of dollars and amplify trade costs, disproportionately affecting Indian households reliant on overseas earnings.

“The policy move by the US could have multiplying effects on the economy, including tightening household budgets in India, slowing local consumption, reduced returns from physical and financial assets due to lower investment, and weakening one of the country's most resilient sources of foreign