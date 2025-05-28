Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / 'US remittance tax, tariffs to cost India billions in lost investments'

'US remittance tax, tariffs to cost India billions in lost investments'

The original version of US President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" included a 5 per cent excise duty on outward remittances

US President Donald Trump
Premium

US President Donald Trump | Photo: Bloomberg

Monika Yadav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A proposed 3.5 per cent US tax on remittances, combined with 10 per cent reciprocal tariffs on imports, could significantly impact India’s economy, according to analyses by the Centre for WTO Studies. The measures are projected to reduce remittance inflows by billions of dollars and amplify trade costs, disproportionately affecting Indian households reliant on overseas earnings.
 
“The policy move by the US could have multiplying effects on the economy, including tightening household budgets in India, slowing local consumption, reduced returns from physical and financial assets due to lower investment, and weakening one of the country's most resilient sources of foreign
Topics : Donald Trump Remittances US tax WTO economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon