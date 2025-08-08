US tariff shock puts Indian MSMEs at risk, industry seeks govt support

India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which contribute over 45 per cent to the country’s outbound shipments, are facing major disruption following the United States' decision to impose a 50 per cent additional tariff on Indian exports. MSME industry bodies have raised an alarm over the deep impact and are seeking immediate government intervention.

Vinod Kumar, President of the India SME Forum, said the steep tariff hike could lead to an annual loss of over $30 billion in business, with MSMEs hit hardest due to their limited financial buffers and capacity constraints.

Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General of the Federation