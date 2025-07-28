Monday, July 28, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US wants India to eliminate tariffs upfront as trade deal deadline nears

USTR Greer indicates negotiations with India may spill beyond the Aug 1 deadline

Jamieson Greer, US Trade Representative
Jamieson Greer, US Trade Representative

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

The United States (US) is pushing India to commit to an immediate elimination  of Customs duties on most products as soon as the bilateral trade deal being negotiated by the two countries takes effect, posing another hurdle in concluding an agreement before August 1, when new US tariffs will kick in. 
“The US has sought from India an aggressive timeline for duty elimination. It wants zero duty on most of its products as soon as the deal comes into force, except for a few tariff lines that can be phased out in a year or two,” a government official said,
