Uttar Pradesh govt logs ₹35,000 cr excise revenue, 55% of annual target

Uttar Pradesh recorded excise revenue of over ₹35,000 crore in the first eight months (April-November) of the current financial year (FY26).

The annual target of the state excise department is ₹63,000 crore in revenue; in the first eight months, the state has logged nearly 55 per cent of this target at ₹35,144 crore.

UP's excise kitty witnessed a significant jump from around ₹17,000 crore in FY17 to ₹53,000 crore in FY25. The ₹35,144 crore collected in the April-November period in FY26 is ₹4,742 crore or 16 per cent higher than the revenue collected in the corresponding period in FY25.

