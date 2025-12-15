Monday, December 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Uttar Pradesh govt logs ₹35,000 cr excise revenue, 55% of annual target

Uttar Pradesh govt logs ₹35,000 cr excise revenue, 55% of annual target

The annual target of the state excise department is ₹63,000 cr in revenue; in the first eight months, the state has logged nearly 55% of this target at ₹35,144 cr

UP's excise kitty witnessed a significant jump from around ₹17,000 crore in FY17 to ₹53,000 crore in FY25.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh recorded excise revenue of over ₹35,000 crore in the first eight months (April-November) of the current financial year (FY26). 
 
The annual target of the state excise department is ₹63,000 crore in revenue; in the first eight months, the state has logged nearly 55 per cent of this target at ₹35,144 crore.
 
UP's excise kitty witnessed a significant jump from around ₹17,000 crore in FY17 to ₹53,000 crore in FY25. The ₹35,144 crore collected in the April-November period in FY26 is ₹4,742 crore or 16 per cent higher than the revenue collected in the corresponding period in FY25. 
 
