Uttar Pradesh govt mops up nearly ₹27,858 crore tax revenue in Q1 FY26

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has collected tax revenue of about ₹27,858 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26).

The collection of ₹27,858 crore corresponds to 62.8 per cent of the tax revenue target set at ₹44,356 crore for the first quarter, according to UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

Of the total collection, the share of goods and services tax (GST) and value added tax (VAT) stood at ₹20,798 crore and ₹7,060 crore, respectively.

In addition to it, the UP excise department collected ₹14,229 crore in revenue, reaching almost 99 per cent of the ₹14,400 crore target.