Uttar Pradesh govt pitching for investments in textile, auto sectors

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up dedicated cells which will help develop sector specific industrial clusters for electronics, electric mobility and, textiles as part of its larger mission to become a $1 trillion economy.

Other sectors the government is working on include electric mobility, chemicals, electronics, services, for which it is eyeing big private investments.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tasked 'Invest UP', a nodal industry interface, to set up dedicated cells for these sectors to align with the state’s long term development roadmap.

Under the ‘Invest UP’ mission, account managers have also been assigned to 814 Fortune