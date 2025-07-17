Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uttar Pradesh govt plans civic infrastructure outlay of ₹3.44 trillion

Yogi 2.0 drafts 'Mission 2031' blueprint

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo:PTI)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed to spend ₹3.44 trillion to transform the civic infrastructure of the state, with a special focus on rural areas where it plans to spend 62 per cent of the total outlay, under its ‘Mission 2031’ programme.
The remaining ₹1.29 trillion pertain to 17 municipal corporations, which are the biggest urban local bodies in UP.
 
The state is looking to improve basic amenities such as roads, water supply, electricity and public infrastructure.
 
Of the rural local bodies, the UP government is looking to inject ₹1.75 trillion in the gram panchayats.
 
Similarly, the allocation for the UP
