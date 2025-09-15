Monday, September 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Uttar Pradesh to invest ₹8,350 crore to create industry-ready workforce

Uttar Pradesh to invest ₹8,350 crore to create industry-ready workforce

The government is partnering private-sector majors like Tata Technologies Ltd (TTL) to upgrade the industrial training institutes (ITIs)

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock
premium

To connect trainees with industries, a system of flexible training partners had been introduced, and 33 industrial units have been created.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is looking to invest ₹8,350 crore to train the youth and create a workforce ready for Industry 4.0, which refers to the integration of digital technologies into manufacturing and industrial processes.
 
The government is partnering private-sector majors like Tata Technologies Ltd (TTL) to upgrade the industrial training institutes (ITIs).
 
While UP has invested ₹5,000 crore to upgrade 150 government ITIs in collaboration with TTL, the state has cleared a proposal to invest ₹3,350 crore to upgrade another 62 ITIs.
 
It encompasses an array of technologies spanning industrial IoT (internet of things), artificial intelligence (AI), big data, robotics,
Topics : Uttar Pradesh government tata technology Skill Training
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon