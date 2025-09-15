Uttar Pradesh to invest ₹8,350 crore to create industry-ready workforce

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is looking to invest ₹8,350 crore to train the youth and create a workforce ready for Industry 4.0, which refers to the integration of digital technologies into manufacturing and industrial processes.

The government is partnering private-sector majors like Tata Technologies Ltd (TTL) to upgrade the industrial training institutes (ITIs).

While UP has invested ₹5,000 crore to upgrade 150 government ITIs in collaboration with TTL, the state has cleared a proposal to invest ₹3,350 crore to upgrade another 62 ITIs.

It encompasses an array of technologies spanning industrial IoT (internet of things), artificial intelligence (AI), big data, robotics,