close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

However, while export values are up, volumes remain subdued by at least by 5-10 per cent

Shine Jacob Chennai
Garments manufacture
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After dipping by as much as 17 per cent  inApril, readymade garment (RMG) exports of all textile categories in India are showing signs of recovery in May. Exporters in Tiruppur are indicating a rise in rupee terms during the month, while it may take at least a month for volumes to be back in positive terrain. Among the global majors that are placing orders in the textile hub include Walmart, H&M (Hennes & Mauritz AB), Tommy Hilfiger and Target.
Though export values are up, volumes remain subdued by at least by 5-10 per cent, said K M Subramanian, president, the Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA). According to sources, sales are likely to be back in positive terrain by June. Interestingly, despite a dip in demand, Subramanian said capacity in Tiruppur has risen by at least 20 per cent, owing to government policies. “In terms of quantity it is 5-10 per cent less, but in rupee terms it has increased. We are getting advance orders from companies like Wa
Or

Also Read

Supported by PLI, export of electronic products overtake garment exports

Apparel exporters in Tiruppur, Noida, to shut down for 10-15 days a month

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Rajasthan is making efforts to achieve Rs 1 trn exports target: REPC chief

Rupa & Co, Dollar Ind, Kitex Garments hit 52-wk lows on weak Q3 results

Govt invites new applications for semiconductor manufacturing unit

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

Despite world-beating growth, India's lack of jobs threatens its young

Economists predict first rate cut by RBI in 2024 for durable growth

Indian economy likely gained pace in March qtr, data to be released today

Topics : Readymade garment exports Walmart India

First Published: May 31 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt invites new applications for semiconductor manufacturing unit

Semiconductors
3 min read

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

economy, india economy
4 min read

Despite world-beating growth, India's lack of jobs threatens its young

Photo: Shutterstock
5 min read

Economists predict first rate cut by RBI in 2024 for durable growth

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
3 min read

Indian economy likely gained pace in March qtr, data to be released today

economy, india economy
2 min read

Most Popular

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 450pts; Nifty holds 18,500; Airtel up 2%

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Deadline nearing, only 41% of Centre's FAME II scheme target met so far

Electric vehicles
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon