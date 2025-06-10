Why corporate guarantees have emerged as a new battleground in tax disputes

In the business world, corporate guarantees serve as a routine internal mechanism. They allow group entities to support one another, often enabling subsidiaries to raise loans or obtain credit lines with the backing of a stronger parent company. These transactions typically happen without any monetary consideration. However, under India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, they have become a subject of legal uncertainty, leading to growing disputes and concerns among companies and tax experts.

Before the introduction of GST in 2017, corporate guarantees between related parties were not considered taxable under the service tax regime, unless there was a direct