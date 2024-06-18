Why do Andhra Pradesh and Bihar deserve special economic packages?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA 3.0 government has its task cut out ahead of the Union Budget presentation next month. Andhra Pradesh and Bihar are demanding economic compensation for their political support of the Modi government despite being bifurcated 10 and 24 years ago, respectively.

Andhra Pradesh's demand stems from the fact that the state has been denied the special category status despite a promise by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh when it was divided in 2014. Bihar is also pressing for this status, citing findings from last year’s caste-based survey. Bihar also had previously demanded this status