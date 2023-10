Amid the rising buzz that instalments under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) could go up ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections, an old question rears its head again: How and in what form can benefits be passed on to tenant farmers, or growers who do not own land?

PM-Kisan is a central government scheme of 2018 that gives Rs 6,000 a year as minimum income support to small and marginal farmers. It covers farmer families with cultivable landholding