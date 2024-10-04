Why India is still dependent on coal as UK shovels fossil fuel out

The United Kingdom (UK) on Monday shut down its last coal-fired power plant, becoming the first among G7 nations to stop using the fuel for electricity. The UK has met its goal of ending all coal-fired power generation a year earlier than target.

By adopting gas power and penalising carbon emissions, the country gradually reduced its use of coal. It has not added any coal-fired capacity since the beginning of this century. Compare that to China which since 2000 has accounted for 69 per cent of the 1588.5 gigawatt (Gw) coal-powered capacity added globally -- the highest