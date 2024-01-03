Why weather over the next few weeks determine India's rabi harvest health

Central and Northwest India is the place where most of India’s wheat and, for that matter, major rabi crops are grown

With the sowing of rabi crops entering its last leg except for mustard and a few other crops where it is already over, all eyes are now on the final harvest, particularly in the case of wheat, chana and, of course, mustard, the three main crops that are, grown during the season.

Though, for many crops, there is still time before the full final harvest hits the markets, market players have already started speculating and predicting the harvest.

In the case of wheat, sowing of which was almost at last year’s level till last week, traders said that weather in the next