Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Why weather over the next few weeks determine India's rabi harvest health

Though, for many crops, there is still time before the full final harvest hits the markets, market players have already started speculating and predicting the harvest

Rabi crops, agriculture
Premium

Central and Northwest India is the place where most of India’s wheat and, for that matter, major rabi crops are grown

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:29 AM IST
With the sowing of rabi crops entering its last leg except for mustard and a few other crops where it is already over, all eyes are now on the final harvest, particularly in the case of wheat, chana and, of course, mustard, the three main crops that are, grown during the season.

Though, for many crops, there is still time before the full final harvest hits the markets, market players have already started speculating and predicting the harvest.

In the case of wheat, sowing of which was almost at last year’s level till last week, traders said that weather in the next

Also Read

Wheat acreage jumps in initial sowing on good weather and firm price

Delisting from futures doesn't have big impact on price movement in chana

Wheat sowing tops normal acreage for first time, gram continues to drag

Wheat sowing improved, acreage nears last year's level; chana still down

Wheat sowing still tad down; mustard acreage more than last year

Central banks have saved the world in the past. And will do so again

US national debt hits record $34 trn as Congress gears up for funding fight

Treasury income's contribution to bank P&L's in Q3 to be modest: Analysts

From Ashok Leyland to VECV, busmakers' sales entered the fast lane in 2023

RBI pulls up credit information bureaus on rising customer complaints

Topics : Rabi crops rabi sowing Rabi acreage crops Mustard Chana Prices Wheat yields

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' ProtestNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon