Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Will finalise guidelines for upgrading ITI scheme by September-end: Tiwari

He explains the idea behind the scheme and the challenges ahead

Atul Kumar Tiwari
Premium

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Shiva RajoraAsit Ranjan Mishra
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:54 PM IST
The Skill Ministry will lead government’s efforts to upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in a hub and spoke model under a centrally sponsored scheme with an outlay of Rs 60,000 crore. In an interview with Shiva Rajora and Asit Ranjan Mishra in New Delhi, Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Atul Kumar Tiwari explains the idea behind the scheme and the challenges ahead. Edited excerpts:

The Union Budget has turned the spotlight on skill development as a tool for employment generation, with the finance minister's emphasis on upgrading 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Also Read

IIM Lucknow, Graphisads launch 'G Force' accelerator for media startups

MSME Day 2024: Know date, history, significance, theme and more

Top 10 women trailblazer entrepreneurs shaping future of business in India

Visionary Entrepreneur Amit Tiwari: Transforming Industries and Enhancing Lives

DeepMind, Inflection AI to Microsoft AI CEO: Who is Mustafa Suleyman

Topics : entrepreneurs Startups Skill development Skill India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon