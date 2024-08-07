Will finalise guidelines for upgrading ITI scheme by September-end: Tiwari

The Skill Ministry will lead government’s efforts to upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in a hub and spoke model under a centrally sponsored scheme with an outlay of Rs 60,000 crore. In an interview with Shiva Rajora and Asit Ranjan Mishra in New Delhi, Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Atul Kumar Tiwari explains the idea behind the scheme and the challenges ahead. Edited excerpts:

The Union Budget has turned the spotlight on skill development as a tool for employment generation, with the finance minister's emphasis on upgrading 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).