Window for pvt entry into CPSEs open; PESB takes steps to widen talent pool

Lateral entry into government has been held over, but the Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) continues to provide a platform for people in the private sector to get senior posts in central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs).

Its recent advertisement for the post of chairman and managing director of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore allows applicants from private-sector companies with an annual turnover of Rs 1,500 crore or more. But they have to meet the other criteria to get the job.

Over the past one year, the PESB has taken steps to expand the talent pool from which it selects candidates. The