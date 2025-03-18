Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 11:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, World Bank may ink $500 million deal for rural housing project

India, World Bank may ink $500 million deal for rural housing project

"SHIELD is designed to make rural housing cooler, more energy efficient, and more disaster resilient," another government official said

Last August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the Ministry of Rural Development’s proposal to implement PMAY-G from 2024-25 to 2028-29

Puja Das New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

The World Bank is in discussions with the Union government to provide nearly $500 million in funding for the Sustainable Housing Integrated Efficient Living and Disaster-Resilience (SHIELD) initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), three officials said. The project aims to develop climate-adaptable and heat-resilient rural housing. 
“The goal is to raise awareness and ensure proper housing design. There are active and passive measures to mitigate heat, so we need to ensure the houses we build meet minimum standards and incorporate new materials. While we have an existing system, the broader idea is to understand best practices from other
