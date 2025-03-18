India, World Bank may ink $500 million deal for rural housing project

The World Bank is in discussions with the Union government to provide nearly $500 million in funding for the Sustainable Housing Integrated Efficient Living and Disaster-Resilience (SHIELD) initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), three officials said. The project aims to develop climate-adaptable and heat-resilient rural housing.

“The goal is to raise awareness and ensure proper housing design. There are active and passive measures to mitigate heat, so we need to ensure the houses we build meet minimum standards and incorporate new materials. While we have an existing system, the broader idea is to understand best practices from other