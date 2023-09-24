Worried about lower sales, Russia offered Indian refiners higher discounts

Punjab govt has provided over 36,000 jobs in past 18 months: CM Mann

Universal cartons soon to be mandatory for selling apples in Himachal

Assam CM rolls out financial aid scheme to help youths set up business

Falling inbound shipments cast a shadow on IGST and cess on imports

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

Tracking the economic indicators: Oil imports from Russia make a new record

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Russia increased discounts on crude oil sales in September by 25-50 per cent for Indian refiners after their objections threatened to erode Russia's over 42 per cent market share in

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com