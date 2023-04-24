ICT levy dispute at WTO: EU may opt for retaliatory tariffs on Indian goods

In this section

Under the scanner: Clutch of fund houses in a spot over tax credit claims

Railways may have to pump in Rs 12,000 crore for freight corridor

India's 10-yr yield hits 7-month low on policy pivot bets, say traders

Govt considers bringing municipal bodies under TSA for effective funds use

India's unabated tryst with Russian crude oil is slowly coming to an end

Trade dispute: India likely to propose out-of-court settlement to US

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

WTO calls for free trade in goods to cope with climate change

Recent numbers show FY24 doesn't bode well for India's merchandise exports

Trump tariffs: Higher India share in US metal imports, shows data

In what could potentially create trade tensions between India and the European Union (EU), Brussels has threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs on Indian goods if New Delhi doesn’t abide by the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling against its customs duties on electronic items like smartphones.

On April 17, the Dispute Settlement Body, the second-highest adjudicating authority at the WTO, ruled that India’s imposition of tariffs on information and communication technology (ICT) products violated its zero-tariff commitment under the Information Technology Agreement enforced by the multilateral trade body. However, Indian officials have indicated that the verdict would not have any immediate impact as India would file an appeal with the WTO’s Appellate Body, the highest adjudicating authority, which remains dysfunctional after the US blocked approval of judges to the body.

In a written reply to a questionnaire sent by Busi

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com