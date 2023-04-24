close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ICT levy dispute at WTO: EU may opt for retaliatory tariffs on Indian goods

The EU had earlier approached India to resolve the matter through the MPIA

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
World Trade Organisation, WTO
Premium

World Trade Organisation (Photo: Reuters)

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In what could potentially create trade tensions between India and the European Union (EU), Brussels has threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs on Indian goods if New Delhi doesn’t abide by the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling against its customs duties on electronic items like smartphones.
On April 17, the Dispute Settlement Body, the second-highest adjudicating authority at the WTO, ruled that India’s imposition of tariffs on information and communication technology (ICT) products violated its zero-tariff commitment under the Information Technology Agreement enforced by the multilateral trade body. However, Indian officials have indicated that the verdict would not have any immediate impact as India would file an appeal with the WTO’s Appellate Body, the highest adjudicating authority, which remains dysfunctional after the US blocked approval of judges to the body.
In a written reply to a questionnaire sent by Busi
Or

Also Read

Trump tariffs: Higher India share in US metal imports, shows data

Recent numbers show FY24 doesn't bode well for India's merchandise exports

WTO calls for free trade in goods to cope with climate change

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

Trade dispute: India likely to propose out-of-court settlement to US

India's unabated tryst with Russian crude oil is slowly coming to an end

Govt considers bringing municipal bodies under TSA for effective funds use

India's 10-yr yield hits 7-month low on policy pivot bets, say traders

Railways may have to pump in Rs 12,000 crore for freight corridor

Under the scanner: Clutch of fund houses in a spot over tax credit claims

Topics : WTO World Trade organisation European Union WTO India

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India, China becoming high income countries to bring disruption: World Bank

Indermit Gill
2 min read
Premium

After WTO ruling on ICT, EU may opt for retaliatory tariffs on Indian goods

World Trade Organisation, WTO
4 min read
Premium

India's unabated tryst with Russian crude oil is slowly coming to an end

crude
6 min read

Govt considers bringing municipal bodies under TSA for effective funds use

money, company
2 min read

India's 10-yr yield hits 7-month low on policy pivot bets, say traders

bond market
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Railways may have to pump in Rs 12,000 crore for freight corridor

Railway, freight, cargo
4 min read
Premium

Under the scanner: Clutch of fund houses in a spot over tax credit claims

Under the scanner: Clutch of fund houses in a spot over tax credit claims
3 min read

India's 10-yr yield hits 7-month low on policy pivot bets, say traders

bond market
2 min read
Premium

India's unabated tryst with Russian crude oil is slowly coming to an end

crude
6 min read

Govt considers bringing municipal bodies under TSA for effective funds use

money, company
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon