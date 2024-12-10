WTO: India for 'per capita distribution of subsidies' criteria for fishers

India is pushing for the use of a “per capita distribution of subsidies” criteria in order to discipline subsidies that result in overfishing and overcapacity under a World Trade Organisation (WTO) framework.

Last week, India submitted a paper at the WTO — Designing Disciplines for the Overcapacity and Overfishing Pillar: A Case for Intensity-based Subsidies Approach — which will be discussed at the global trade organisation’s general council meeting in Geneva on December 16-17, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

India also flagged the difference in the amount of subsidy provided by developing nations such as India, as compared