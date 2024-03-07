Sensex (    %)
                             
WTO: India's path diverging from S Africa's, its parting of ways with China

India has often been the fall guy for assiduously safeguarding development issues at the WTO Ministerials, but it has seen a rapid decline in its coalition partners of developing countries

Valdis Dombrovskis, EU trade commissioner (left) and Piyush Goyal, India's trade minister
Valdis Dombrovskis, EU trade commissioner (left) and Piyush Goyal, India’s trade minister

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 11:26 PM IST
After the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Abu Dhabi failed to deliver a substantial outcome in spite of an extended deadline, European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis took to microblogging platform X to vent his frustration.

“European Union (EU) engaged intensively on: Fisheries subsidies, agriculture & WTO reform. Agreements were within reach, supported by a big majority, but ultimately blocked by a handful of countries — sometimes just 1,” Dombrovskis posted, adding a picture of India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal, WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and himself engaged in an animated conversation.

Though a picture

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

