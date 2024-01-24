Sensex (    %)
                        
WTO meet: India to bargain for 'poor fishermen' in developing countries

The discussion comes against the backdrop of the global trade body trying to build a consensus on an agreement that aims to curb subsidies contributing to overcapacity and overfishing

Fisherman in the Arabian sea
Countries such as Norway, China, Japan and the US undertake distant water fishing and provide substantial subsidies to their fishing community

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

In the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) scheduled for late February, India will bargain for a ‘complete carve out for poor fishermen’ in developing countries, so that subsidies given to them are not discontinued.

With about nine million people dependent on the sector in India, the government’s top priority at the WTO’s ministerial meeting will be to protect the interests of the poor and fishermen, a senior government official said on Wednesday. India also constitutes 25 per cent of the world's fishermen.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of the global trade body

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

