WTO ministerial: Agri reforms to e-com, India to stand ground on key issues

Trade ministers from 164 member countries of the World Trade Organization (WTO) are set to gather in Abu Dhabi next week for the 13th Ministerial (MC13), finding solutions to key issues in global trade.

The issues include global rules to protect fish stock, agriculture, food security, a temporary absence of customs duties on electronic transactions, as well the WTO’s reforms related to dispute settlement.

The ministerial will take place from February 26 to 29. Here are the key issues and India’s stand on them.

Food security & agri reforms

On top of the agenda is to fast-track its long-pending demand for a “permanent solution”