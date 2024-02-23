Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

WTO ministerial: Agri reforms to e-com, India to stand ground on key issues

India has found support from a group of developing nations at the WTO, including Africa on this issue. However, developed countries view this as a subsidy for farmers and as a distortion to trade

World Trade Organisation, WTO
Premium

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
Trade ministers from 164 member countries of the World Trade Organization (WTO) are set to gather in Abu Dhabi next week for the 13th Ministerial (MC13), finding solutions to key issues in global trade.

The issues include global rules to protect fish stock, agriculture, food security, a temporary absence of customs duties on electronic transactions, as well the WTO’s reforms related to dispute settlement.

The ministerial will take place from February 26 to 29. Here are the key issues and India’s stand on them.

Food security & agri reforms

On top of the agenda is to fast-track its long-pending demand for a “permanent solution”

Also Read

IND vs ENG: Here's why Ben Stokes' men went to Abu Dhabi before Rajkot Test

IND vs ENG: Vaughan slams England for Abu Dhabi trip before 3rd Test

PM Modi to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple BAPS on 14 February

PM Modi's two-day bilateral visit to UAE, Qatar: 5 things on agenda

India faces queries from WTO on PMGKAY extension and rice export ban

India needs multi-pronged approach for ESDM sector, says PwC India

Bullet train to transform Mumbai-Ahmedabad region, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

India's forex reserves decline $5.24 bn to $617.23 bn, shows RBI data

Fresh NPS adoption by companies rises 9% in December, shows NSO data

India has moved to 5th spot from 10th in world in terms of economy: FM

Topics : WTO India World Trade organisation Abu Dhabi India trade policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon