WTO ruling on IT products: India, EU to jointly defer appeal by 3 months

A deferment through mutual agreement of an appeal will give both parties time to resolve the dispute

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
World Trade Organisation, WTO
World Trade Organisation (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
India and the European Union (EU) have decided to mutually defer an appeal by 90 days with regard to their dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over imposition of import duties on IT products by New Delhi, people aware of the matter said.
This means that India will postpone the appeal against the ruling and the EU will defer the adoption of the WTO dispute settlement panel’s April 17 report that had ruled that India violated its zero-tariff commitment under the Information Technology Agreement (ITA) under the multilateral trade body. The WTO had also asked New Delhi to eliminate tariffs on technology products.
According to the WTO rules, after the dispute settlement body comes up with its ruling, the right to file an adoption of the panel report and the right to appeal against the ruling is 60 days bound, unless there is a consensus among countries to not adopt or defer the report. In this case, Ind
WTO European Union

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

