YouTube's creative ecosystem added over ₹16K cr to India's GDP in 2024

YouTube on Monday announced that its creative ecosystem contributed over Rs 16,000 crore to India's GDP in calendar year 2024 and supported more than 9,30,000 full-time equivalent jobs, as per its release citing a report from Oxford Economics.

This follows the platform paying Rs 21,000 crore to Indian creators, artists and media companies over the last three years, as per its announcement in May during the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES). Building on its growth momentum in the country, the platform on Monday at its annual YouTube Impact Summit also partnered with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology