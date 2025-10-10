Friday, October 10, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CBSE to teach the language of artificial intelligence from Class 3 onwards

Separately, efforts are underway to integrate AI education into all degree programmes - including BA, BCom, BSc, and specialised courses

"We need to reach out to teachers. India has over 10 million teachers. How do we orient them and let them know all about artificial intelligence," said Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Vikas Dhoot New Delhi
Come April 2026, Class-III students in around 31,000 Indian schools will see new additions to their syllabus, including foundational-level mathematics and language skills. Along with learning subtraction, multiplication, division, reading comprehension, grammar, and sentence construction, they will also be introduced to language models, chatbot prompts, and generative artificial intelligence (AI). 
 
Separately, efforts are underway to integrate AI education into all degree programmes — including BA, BCom, BSc, and specialised courses — to ensure that such blended curricula prepare Indian students for new job roles emerging in an AI-driven workforce landscape.
 
These two parallel initiatives in the education sector
