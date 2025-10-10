CBSE to teach the language of artificial intelligence from Class 3 onwards

Come April 2026, Class-III students in around 31,000 Indian schools will see new additions to their syllabus, including foundational-level mathematics and language skills. Along with learning subtraction, multiplication, division, reading comprehension, grammar, and sentence construction, they will also be introduced to language models, chatbot prompts, and generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Separately, efforts are underway to integrate AI education into all degree programmes — including BA, BCom, BSc, and specialised courses — to ensure that such blended curricula prepare Indian students for new job roles emerging in an AI-driven workforce landscape.

These two parallel initiatives in the education sector