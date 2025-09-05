Friday, September 05, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Datanomics: A changing educational landscape for India's schools

Datanomics: A changing educational landscape for India's schools

As many as 50.9 per cent of teachers are still employed in the government sector in FY25

teacher
premium

India’s primary-level ratio stood at 23 — far higher than countries like the US and China.

Sneha SasikumarShikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Teachers’ Day, celebrated every year on September 5, presents an opportunity to reflect on the state of India’s schools and those who keep them running. The latest data shows three clear patterns: The percentage share of teachers has been increasing in private schools, student enrolments are steadily falling, and the pupil-teacher ratio lags behind most global benchmarks despite some improvements. 
Teacher employment trends
 
A little more than half of Indian teachers were still employed in the government sector in 2024-25 (FY25). The private sector is the second-largest employer, with its share nearing 40 per cent. While the total number of
Topics : Teachers Schools School education Indian education
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon