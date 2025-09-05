Datanomics: A changing educational landscape for India's schools

Teachers’ Day, celebrated every year on September 5, presents an opportunity to reflect on the state of India’s schools and those who keep them running. The latest data shows three clear patterns: The percentage share of teachers has been increasing in private schools, student enrolments are steadily falling, and the pupil-teacher ratio lags behind most global benchmarks despite some improvements.
Teacher employment trends
A little more than half of Indian teachers were still employed in the government sector in 2024-25 (FY25). The private sector is the second-largest employer, with its share nearing 40 per cent. While the total number of