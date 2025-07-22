Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: Indian students' dreams of studying abroad still in limbo

Datanomics: Indian students' dreams of studying abroad still in limbo

Indians' share in the total F1 (student) visas issued by the US has nearly halved from 29.35 per cent in 2022-23 (FY23) to 15.65 per cent in the first eight months of FY25

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:09 AM IST

The recent increase in student visa application fees by Australia and the United States (US), coupled with the latter’s restrictive visa issuance policies, may make it harder than before for Indian students to choose their dream destinations to
study abroad.
 
Blurring American dream 
Indians’ share in the total F1 (student) visas issued by the US has nearly halved from 29.35 per cent in 2022-23 (FY23) to 15.65 per cent in the first eight months of FY25, marking a near 38 per cent year-on-year decline. 
 
Visa costs rising  
Australia increased its student visa application fee from 1600 to 2000 Australian dollars
