Education institutes take the lead in India's sure and steady patent rise

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

In India, there is a surge in patent filings and educational institutes, including universities , lead in filing applications. Their share of patents has risen from 11 per cent in Financial Year 2021-22 (FY22) to 23 per cent in FY23. Data for previous years was unavailable. Around 1.9

Stanford University professor John Chowning invented an algorithm for creating music through digital synthesisers. After getting a patent in 1977, Stanford licensed it to Japan’s Yamaha Corporation for making a keyboard instrument that became a favourite of western rock bands and Indian film music composers

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

A fourth of the patents filed in India were in computer science followed by mechanical engineering (18 per cent) and chemical applications, including pharmaceutical (14 per cent)

