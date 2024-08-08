Business Standard
Education sector makes up one-third of total CSR spend in FY23: Govt data

The sharpest jump can be seen in the CSR spend towards animal welfare, which went up multifold from Rs 17 crore in FY15 to over Rs 315 crore in FY23

CSR, Corporate Social Responsibility
Photo: Shutterstock

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

The education sector has continued to attract the highest amount of funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by companies, with the highest-ever spend of Rs 10,085 crore in FY23, according to government data.

As the government nudges top companies to direct their CSR expenditure towards the proposed internship scheme, education accounted for one-third of the total CSR spend in FY23, the highest in the past nine years. Comparatively, the amount spent on vocational skills under CSR activity has been much less at Rs 1,164 crore in FY23, marginally up from Rs 1,033 crore in the previous year.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

