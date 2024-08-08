Education sector makes up one-third of total CSR spend in FY23: Govt data

The education sector has continued to attract the highest amount of funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by companies, with the highest-ever spend of Rs 10,085 crore in FY23, according to government data.

As the government nudges top companies to direct their CSR expenditure towards the proposed internship scheme, education accounted for one-third of the total CSR spend in FY23, the highest in the past nine years. Comparatively, the amount spent on vocational skills under CSR activity has been much less at Rs 1,164 crore in FY23, marginally up from Rs 1,033 crore in the previous year.