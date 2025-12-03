IITs' push to broaden job profiles pays dividends with diverse offers

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are witnessing a rush of hedge funds, proprietary and algorithmic trading firms and investment companies on the first days of their placement drive, which began on December 1, with students getting offers ranging between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 3 crore, according to people aware of the details.

This comes after several IITs have been pushing for a diversification of job profiles, even as roles move beyond just tech companies or start-ups with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). IIT Roorkee, for example, saw recruitment offers from hedge fund company