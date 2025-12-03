Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / IITs' push to broaden job profiles pays dividends with diverse offers

IITs' push to broaden job profiles pays dividends with diverse offers

Hedge funds and trading firms outpace start-ups in placement drives

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are witnessing a rush of hedge funds, proprietary and algorithmic trading firms and investment companies on the first days of their placement drive, which began on December 1, with students getting offers ranging between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 3 crore, according to people aware of the details.
 
This comes after several IITs have been pushing for a diversification of job profiles, even as roles move beyond just tech companies or start-ups with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). IIT Roorkee, for example, saw recruitment offers from hedge fund company
