Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Indian students to gain wider access to education in UK in coming years

Indian students to gain wider access to education in UK in coming years

With visa curbs in the US, British Council Country Director says students could get dual, joint degrees and credit transfer pathways to improve access

Representational Image
premium

Representational Image

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian students will have more ways to access education in the UK as part of the India-UK Vision 2035, which includes joint and dual-degree programmes, credit transfer pathways, and scholarships, Alison Barrett MBE, country director India at the British Council, told Business Standard in an email.
 
The UK is also aiming to improve mobility and collaboration for Indian students through an agreement on the Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualifications, ensuring that academic credentials are recognised in both countries.
 
“This paves the way for joint and dual degrees, smoother credit transfers, and expanded opportunities for collaborative research. Initiatives such as the
Topics : Students Indian education study abroad British Council
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon