Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Migrating students flying into a debt trap? Experts advise caution

The competition is getting tougher by the year, and the number of Indian students travelling overseas for education has been increasing rapidly increasing post-Pandemic

students travel
Premium

The competition is getting tougher by the year, and the number of Indian students travelling overseas for education has been increasing rapidly increasing post-Pandemic. (Photo: Shutterstock.)

Debarghya Sanyal New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 8:38 PM IST
Follow Us
If you are keeping an eye on your dream courses and degrees abroad, you’ll know that the application season is well underway for colleges and universities in top destinations such as the US, Australia and the UK. Deadlines for most graduate programme applications have been set, with detailed requirements for statements of purpose (SoPs), original transcripts and letters of recommendation.

But as the competition gets tougher by the year, the number of Indians travelling overseas for education has been growing rapidly post-Covid. And at a juncture when time is of the essence, experts strongly advise clarity of

Also Read

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

From July 16, those holding H1-B visa, kin can apply for jobs in Canada too

H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches

Indian passport 80th most powerful: Visit these countries visa-free

US visa threat before B'desh elections: Warning to faltering democracies

Among state exam boards, highest number of NEET-UG applicants from Maha

NMC fixes cap for undergrad seats in medical colleges set up from 2024-25

UGC to grant foreign degree equivalence; restricts online, distance mode

HC questions DU's decision of admission to law courses through CLAT

CGPSC (Main) exam results announced; check CGPSC result at psc.cg.gov.in

Topics : US Australia student visa

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon